

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is trying to locate a missing man, 29, to ensure he is safe.

Dayton James Peebles was last heard from at around 9pm on June 27.

There is no evidence Peebles has come to harm but his family says it’s unusual for so much time to have passed without hearing from him.

Peebles is described as a man, standing 6’1”, 175lbs with a thin build and short brown hair, blue eyes, and a moustache and beard. He also has tattoos of baby hand prints on both hands and “Ashley” tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information on Peebles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service, local law enforcement, or Crime Stoppers.