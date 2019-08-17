

CTV News Regina





Police are searching for suspects after a business in the 500 block of University Park Dr. was robbed by a man wielding a large hammer.

Officers responded to the business around 11 p.m. on Friday night after a lone man walked inside and removed the cash till, police say. The suspect threatened a victim with the hammer when they tried to intervene.

The man drove away with another person in a dark grey or black sedan with a loud muffler, after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a dark man, wearing gloves, a black jacket and a grey mask covering the bottom half of his face. The victim did not get a good look at the second suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.