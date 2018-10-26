

CTV Regina





Poppies are now available in the Queen City.

The annual poppy campaign officially launched on Friday.

The first poppy was pinned on Lieutenant Governor Tom Molloy at Government House.

Poppies can be picked up at multiple locations in Regina and all proceeds go to the Royal Canadian Legion.

The legion also launched a digital poppy campaign this year, which can be customized and shared online.

Poppies are available until Remembrance Day.