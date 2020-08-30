REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that someone with COVID-19 recently visited three businesses in the city and were likely infectious.

Anyone who was at these businesses during these times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Aug. 23 – Save on Foods, 4520 Albert Street South, from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Evolution Fitness South, #100 3615 Pasqua St., from 1 to 2 p.m. (using free weights)

Aug. 27 – Great Canadian Brewhouse, 4820 Gordon Rd., from 8 to 10 p.m.

The SHA said anyone who was at these locations and have symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and get tested.

Those who don’t have symptoms but were at the these locations should self-monitor.

People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, the SHA said.