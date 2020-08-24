REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting businesses in Swift Current last week.

The SHA said on Monday that a person who tested positive for the virus visited the following businesses:

Monday, August 17 – Shoppers Drug Mart from 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Monday, August 17 – Dairy Queen from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 21 – Original Joe’s from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Officials are advising people who were at these locations during these dates and times to self-isolate if they had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They are requesting they call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

People who aren’t experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said.