Possible COVID-19 exposures at Swift Current businesses
Signs are seen in the front window of Great West Auto Electric (Bumper to Bumper) in Swift Current. Many businesses in the city are taking extra precautions after multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 visited various businesses. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting businesses in Swift Current last week.
The SHA said on Monday that a person who tested positive for the virus visited the following businesses:
- Monday, August 17 – Shoppers Drug Mart from 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Monday, August 17 – Dairy Queen from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 21 – Original Joe’s from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Officials are advising people who were at these locations during these dates and times to self-isolate if they had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They are requesting they call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
People who aren’t experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said.