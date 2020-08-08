REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a possibility of COVID-19 transmission at a north Regina Superstore earlier this week.

In a release, the SHA said the Superstore location on Rochdale Blvd. was potentially exposed to the virus between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 5.

Although risk of transmission to the public is low, the SHA is advising anyone who visited the store during the affected times to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who wants it. If symptoms develop call 811 to get a referral for a test.