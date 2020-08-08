REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,433.

In a release, the province said 11 cases are in Regina, three are in the north central region, three are in Saskatoon, one is in the south west and five are in the south central zone. Another case is currently pending residence information.

A total of 168 cases are currently active. The province also announced 24 more recoveries on Saturday.

There are 13 people in hospital related to the virus in Saskatchewan. Eight people are in inpatient care, including three in Saskatoon, three in the south west region, one in the south central region and one in Regina. Another five people are in intensive care; four in Saskatoon and one in the north central region.

Regionally:

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

324 cases are from the south area (154 south west, 159 south central, 11 south east)

230 cases are from the north area (99 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east)

224 cases are from the Saskatoon area

189 cases are from the central area (159 central west, 30 central east)

113 cases are from the Regina area

A total of 109,803 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. On Friday, 1,655 tests were conducted in the province.