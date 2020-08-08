REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has sent out a COVID-19 exposure alert for a Walmart in south Regina, for the second time in two days.

In a release, the SHA said the Walmart Grasslands location in Regina was possibly exposed to the virus on August 5, between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Although risk of transmission to the public is low, the SHA is advising anyone who visited the store during the affected times to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The SHA sent out an alert about a separate instance of COVID-19 exposure at this location, in a release Friday.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who wants it. If symptoms develop call 811 to get a referral for a test.