Advertisement
Superstore, Walmart Regina locations report possible COVID-19 exposure
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 3:56PM CST Last Updated Friday, August 7, 2020 4:05PM CST
Signage at a Laval, Que., Walmart store is seen on May 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
REGINA -- Superstore and Walmart are among the latest places to have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
The SHA believed the risk of transmission to the general public is low. However individuals who visited these locations at these times should self-monitor for symptoms:
- July 29 – Walmart,Harbour Landing, from approximately 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- July 30 - Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries, 4614 Albert St., from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.
- July 30 - Real Canadian Superstore, Golden Mile, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.