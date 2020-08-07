REGINA -- Superstore and Walmart are among the latest places to have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

The SHA believed the risk of transmission to the general public is low. However individuals who visited these locations at these times should self-monitor for symptoms:

  • July 29 – Walmart,Harbour Landing, from approximately 9 to 9:30 a.m.
  • July 30 - Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries, 4614 Albert St., from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.
  • July 30 - Real Canadian Superstore, Golden Mile, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.