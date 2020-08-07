REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported its twentieth death related to COVID-19 on Friday and 23 new cases.

Nineteen of the 23 new cases are located in communal living spaces. There have been 1,409 cases in the province to date. There are 168 currently active.

Saskatchewan reported another 57 new recoveries on Friday bringing the total to 1,221.

The latest person to die of the virus was in their 60s and lived in the southwest region of the province.

The province notes that a positive case reported on July 20 was determined to be negative and has been removed from the total number of cases.

Of the new cases, one is in the northwest, three in Saskatoon, two in the east central region, two in Regina, three in the southwest and 12 in the south central.

Thirteen people are in hospital including four in ICU.

SUPERSTORE, WALMART REPORT POSSIBLE EXPOSURE

Superstore and Walmart are among the latest places to have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

EMPLOYEES AT REGINA K-BRO LINENS TEST POSITIVE

A number of employees at K-Bro Linens in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said a contact tracing investigation is underway to determine transmission of the virus. Public Health said there is no public risk at this time.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north zone (346 far north west, 0 far north central and six far north east)

318 cases are from the south zone (153 south west, 154 south central and 11 south east)

221 cases are from the Saskatoon zone

227 cases are from the north zone (99 north west, 63 north central and 65 north east)

189 cases are from the central zone (159 central west and 30 central east)

102 cases are from the Regina zone

To date the province has performed 108,148 tests to date. On Thursday 2,129 tests were performed.

REGINA TIM HORTONS CLOSES DUE TO COVID-19

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Regina has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We can confirm the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 1490 Park St. Regina, Sask. is currently closed. We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery,” the Tim Hortons media team said in an email to CTV News Regina.

The email said the location will remain closed until it can be properly cleaned and sanitized, and a new crew be brought in to operate it.