REGINA -- A Tim Horton restaurant in Regina has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We can confirm the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 1490 Park St. Regina, Sask. is currently closed. We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery,” The Tim Horton media team said in an email to CTV News Regina.

The email said the location will remain closed until it can be properly cleaned and sanitized, and a new crew be brought in to operate it.

“Following public health guidelines, team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days and will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages,” Tim Hortons said.