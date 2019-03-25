

Three people have been charged after Moose Jaw police say they seized around $115,000 of tobacco in a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on March 19, finding around 618,000 illegal cigarettes and around 68 pounds of loose tobacco.

Eugene Rivard, 74, Elizabeth Rivard, 69, and Samuel Crook, 58, have been charged with possession and distribution of illegal/unstamped tobacco and cigarettes.

The trio is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.