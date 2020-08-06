REGINA -- A person has died related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, marking the 19th death related to the virus in the province.

In a release, the government said the person is from the Regina region and is in their 70s.

The province also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,387.

Of the new cases, nine are in the south central region, one is in Saskatoon and one is in the south west.

A total of 13 people are in hospital. Seven people are in inpatient care including three in Saskatoon, two in the south west region, one in the central east region and one in Regina. Another six people are in intensive care; four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the north central region.

Regionally:

352 cases are from the far north zone (346 far north west, 0 far north central and six far north east)

304 cases are from the south zone (150 south west, 143 south central and 11 south east)

218 cases are from the Saskatoon zone

226 cases are from the north zone (98 north west, 63 north central and 65 north east)

187 cases are from the central zone (159 central west and 28 central east)

100 cases are from the Regina zone

To date, 106,019 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. A total of 954 tests were conduced on Wednesday.