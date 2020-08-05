REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,376.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the north east region, two are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and one is in the central west region.

A total of 225 cases are considered active. Another 36 people recovered from the virus, for a total of 1,133.

There are now 15 people in hospital connected to the virus. Seven people are in inpatient care, including three in Saskatoon, two in the south west region, one in the central east region and one in Regina. Another eight people are in intensive care; five in Saskatoon, two in Regina and one in the north central region.

Regionally:

352 cases are from the far north (346 far north west, 0 far north central, six far north east)

294 cases are from the south (149 in the south west, 134 in the south central, 11 in the south east)

217 cases are from the Saskatoon zone

226 cases are from the north zone (98 north west, 63 north central, 65 north)

187 cases are from the central zone (159 central west, 28 central east

100 cases are from the Regina zone

A total of 105,065 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. On Tuesday, 786 people were tested for the virus.

HERE'S WHAT SASK. SCHOOLS WILL LOOK LIKE WHEN CLASSES RESUME

The Government of Saskatchewan has released the Safe Schools Plan, which will help the provinces 27 school divisions safely return to in-person classes.

Click here for more details on the plan.

NO MASKS, SMALLER CLASS SIZES IN BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

The Saskatchewan government won’t immediately impose mandatory masks or create smaller class sizes for when kids return to school, a move that is causing concerns.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said Tuesday the province's back-to-school plan fails to protect students, families and education professionals.

“It is inexcusable that the government has had this long to prepare and has made no effort to reduce class sizes or take seriously the conversation on masks that is happening around the country,” Beck said in a news release.

The Sask. Party government defended the plan, saying it can be changed should the pandemic worsen.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT TWO REGINA BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 by visiting two Regina businesses.

The potential exposures were at Best Buy between 1-4 p.m. on July 28, and at Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4-5 p.m. on July 29.

The SHA is urging people to follow public health measures and practice safety to prevent the spread of the virus.