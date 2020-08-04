REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has released the Safe Schools Plan, which will help the provinces 27 school divisions safely return to in-person classes.

School divisions submitted their drafted plans to the province's education Response Planning Team (RPT) to ensure guidelines were followed.

Each plan includes eight components:

SAFE ATTENDANCE

  • Parents and guardians are asked to monitor children for symptoms.
  • If you’re unsure if a student has symptoms, refer to the province’s self-assessment tool.
  • A quarantine area will be in place in every school, where students with symptoms can isolate until they can be picked up.

SAFE TRANSPORTATION

  • Assigned seating on school buses.
  • Students from the same household will be seated together.
  • Parents are encouraged to transport their children to school themselves as much as possible.

Buses are to be sanitized between trips.

SAFE ACCESS

  • Dedicated entrance and exit doors will be in place in every school.
  • Lunches, recesses and other transitions will be staggered to minimize interaction between students.
  • Directional signage and markings will be employed to control the flow of students and staff in common areas.

SAFE FACILITIES

  • Increased access to hand sanitizers.
  • Custodial staff will sanitize school facilities consistently.
  • Frequently touched surfaces and objects will be sanitized regularly.

SAFE CLASSROOMS

  • Limiting physical contacts like hugs and high-fives.
  • Outdoor learning where possible.
  • Protocols for bringing materials like backpacks in and out of the school.

SAFE SUPPORTS

  • Support will be in place to properly educate children who are ‘medically fragile’.
  • School divisions will work with public health to address the needs of immunocompromised students.
  • Alternate learning will be in place for students who cannot attend school.
  • Weekly briefs will occur between education and health officials.

SAFE ACTIVITIES

  • Virtual assemblies will be utilized over in-person gatherings.
  • Reducing the use of shared materials.

SAFE ALTERNATIVE SCENARIOS

  • Level 1: Return to school as close to normal as possible, with additional health measures and precautions. This is the scenario officials are planning for on Sept. 1.
  • Level 2: Mask usage as determined by public health. These masks are being purchased by the province and will be distributed to school divisions.
  • Level 3: In the event it becomes necessary, school capacity will be reduced. This may include establishing cohorts and hybrid learning models.
  • Level 4: Implementing learning continuity plans, transitioning to mandatory remote learning.

The NDP opposition education critic Carla Beck is expected to comment on the province's plan on Tuesday afternoon.