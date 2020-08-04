Advertisement
Here’s what Sask. schools will look like when classes resume in September
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 2:33PM CST
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has released the Safe Schools Plan, which will help the provinces 27 school divisions safely return to in-person classes.
School divisions submitted their drafted plans to the province's education Response Planning Team (RPT) to ensure guidelines were followed.
Each plan includes eight components:
SAFE ATTENDANCE
- Parents and guardians are asked to monitor children for symptoms.
- If you’re unsure if a student has symptoms, refer to the province’s self-assessment tool.
- A quarantine area will be in place in every school, where students with symptoms can isolate until they can be picked up.
SAFE TRANSPORTATION
- Assigned seating on school buses.
- Students from the same household will be seated together.
- Parents are encouraged to transport their children to school themselves as much as possible.
Buses are to be sanitized between trips.
SAFE ACCESS
- Dedicated entrance and exit doors will be in place in every school.
- Lunches, recesses and other transitions will be staggered to minimize interaction between students.
- Directional signage and markings will be employed to control the flow of students and staff in common areas.
SAFE FACILITIES
- Increased access to hand sanitizers.
- Custodial staff will sanitize school facilities consistently.
- Frequently touched surfaces and objects will be sanitized regularly.
SAFE CLASSROOMS
- Limiting physical contacts like hugs and high-fives.
- Outdoor learning where possible.
- Protocols for bringing materials like backpacks in and out of the school.
SAFE SUPPORTS
- Support will be in place to properly educate children who are ‘medically fragile’.
- School divisions will work with public health to address the needs of immunocompromised students.
- Alternate learning will be in place for students who cannot attend school.
- Weekly briefs will occur between education and health officials.
SAFE ACTIVITIES
- Virtual assemblies will be utilized over in-person gatherings.
- Reducing the use of shared materials.
SAFE ALTERNATIVE SCENARIOS
- Level 1: Return to school as close to normal as possible, with additional health measures and precautions. This is the scenario officials are planning for on Sept. 1.
- Level 2: Mask usage as determined by public health. These masks are being purchased by the province and will be distributed to school divisions.
- Level 3: In the event it becomes necessary, school capacity will be reduced. This may include establishing cohorts and hybrid learning models.
- Level 4: Implementing learning continuity plans, transitioning to mandatory remote learning.
The NDP opposition education critic Carla Beck is expected to comment on the province's plan on Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED IMAGES