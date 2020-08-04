REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 by visiting two Regina businesses.

The potential exposures were at Best Buy between 1-4 p.m. on July 28, and at Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4-5 p.m. on July 29.

The SHA is urging people to follow public health measures and practice safety to prevent the spread of the virus.

Safety measures include physical distancing of two metres, frequent hand washing and self-isolating if symptoms of COVID-19 develop.

Public health has also recommended wearing a mask in places where physical distancing isn’t possible.

Despite the exposures, the SHA said the risk of transmission to the public is considered low.