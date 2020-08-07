REGINA -- A number of employees at K-Bro Linens in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said a contact tracing investigation is underway to determine transmission of the virus. Public Health said there is no public risk at this time.

The release said all employees wear PPE during the performance of their duties.

The investigation included a microbiologist assessment of the processes for linens, to make sure they remain safe for use in health care facilities.