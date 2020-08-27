REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited a business in Yorkton last week.

The SHA said in a news release on Thursday that a person who tested positive visited a Starbucks, located at 19-233 275 Broadway Street East. They were likely infectious when they visited.

The person visited during these times:

Aug. 18 - from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 20 - from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m.

Anyone who was at the location during these times should self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA said. Others who don’t have symptoms should self-monitor.