Potential COVID-19 exposure at business in Yorkton
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:41PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited a business in Yorkton last week.
The SHA said in a news release on Thursday that a person who tested positive visited a Starbucks, located at 19-233 275 Broadway Street East. They were likely infectious when they visited.
The person visited during these times:
- Aug. 18 - from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
- Aug. 20 - from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m.
Anyone who was at the location during these times should self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA said. Others who don’t have symptoms should self-monitor.