REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at businesses in Regina and Yorkton.

Here are the times and locations.

REGINA

October 23

Regina Transit, Route #9 Parkridge from Golden Mile to Victoria Ave to Montreal Street, 6:30 to 7 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route #9 Parkridge from Victoria Ave & Montreal St to Park St, 4:30 to 4:50 p.m

Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route #7 Whitmore from Victoria Ave & Park St to Golden Mile, 10 to 10:30 p.m.

October 24

Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

October 26

Marhaba Restaurant, 2739 Avonhurst Drive, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Prairie Mobile Communications, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

October 28

Bank of Montreal, 1800 Scarth Street, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 29

The Last Straw, 127 Albert Street North, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 8:35 to 8:55 p.m.

YORKTON

October 29

Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

October 30

Pumphouse Athletic Club, 27 B Second Avenue North, 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East (Parkland Mall), 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Soup n Such/Parkland Mall Food Court, 58-277 Broadway Street East, 11:30 to 12 noon

Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Avenue, 7 to 10 p.m.

October 31

Tim Horton's (No. 4505), 375 Broadway Street West, 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East (Parkland Mall), 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Chester's Chicken, E-132 Broadway Street West, 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Avenue, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.