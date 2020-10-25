REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who attended a private funeral gathering in Estevan earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The gathering took place at Halls Funeral Home on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.

The SHA is asking anyone who was in attendance to self-isolate immediately and contact Weyburn Public Health at 306-861-4808.

People who have been contacted by public health don’t need to call at this time.

People who attended but haven’t been contacted are requested to call Weyburn Public Health.