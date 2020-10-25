Advertisement
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at private funeral gathering in Estevan
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 4:37PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who attended a private funeral gathering in Estevan earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The gathering took place at Halls Funeral Home on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.
The SHA is asking anyone who was in attendance to self-isolate immediately and contact Weyburn Public Health at 306-861-4808.
People who have been contacted by public health don’t need to call at this time.
People who attended but haven’t been contacted are requested to call Weyburn Public Health.
RELATED IMAGES