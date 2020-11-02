REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following places where a person or persons attended while likely infectious in Regina.

October 22

University of Regina (Riddell Centre), 3737 Wascana Parkway, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 8 to 8:20 p.m.

October 29

Real Canadian Superstore, 3806 Albert Street, 8:35 to 8:55 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.