REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at numerous businesses in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Esterhazy, La Ronge, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrooke, Spy Hill and Yorkton.

ESTERHAZY

October 9 – Galaxy Restaurant, 732 Park Ave. from 9:00-9:30 a.m., Chicken Chef, 300 Kennedy Drive from 2:00–3:30 p.m.

LA RONGE

October 6 – Kostas Restaurant from 7:00-10:30 p.m.

PRINCE ALBERT

September 25 – Surplus Furniture Store 1202 – 1 Ave. W from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

September 26 – Silken Grocery Store 1600 – 15 St W from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

September 29 – Silken Grocery Store 1600 – 15 St W from 7:00-7:30 p.m.

September 30- – Econo Lumber 1800 6 Ave E from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

October 2,3,5 &6 - Econo Lumber 1800 6 Ave E from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

October 2-4 - Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3580 2 Ave; checked in at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 and checked out at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 4

October 3-4 - Smitty's Family Restaurant 2995 2 Ave; October 3 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.; October 4 10:00 a.m.-noon.

October 3 – Wholesale Club 4050 2 Ave W from 11:30 a.m.-noon

October 5 – Walmart Supercentre 800 – 15 St E from 5:00-6:00 p.m., Burger King 595 15 St E Prince Albert 6:00-6:30 p.m., Real Canadian Superstore 591 15 St E from 6:00-6:30 p.m.

October 6 – Safeway 2995 2 Ave West (South Hill Mall) from 9:00-9:55 p.m.

October 7 – Econo Lumber 1800 6 Ave E from 8:00 a.m.-noon

REGINA

October 3 – Costco, 2110 Anaquod Rd from 1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m., Cornwall Centre Food Court from noon to 1:00 p.m.

October 4 – Highland Curling Club, 348 Broad St from 12:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Costco, 2110 Anaquod Rd from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 6 –Canadian Tire, 655 Albert St from 11:00 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

SHELLBROOKE

October 3 – Bigway Grocery Store 28 Main Street from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

SPY HILL

October 4-7 – Spy Hill Bar 5:30 p.m. –8:00 p.m.

October 8 – Spy Hill Bar 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Spy Hill Grocery Store, 410 Main St from 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

YORKTON

October 3 – Red Chilli Restaurant, 230 Broadway St. E. from 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway St. E from 12:30 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.