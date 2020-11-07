Advertisement
Potential COVID-19 exposures reported in several southern Sask. communities
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to multiple COVID-19 exposures in several southern Saskatchewan communities, including Regina, Weyburn and Swift Current.
In a release, the SHA said a person or persons visited the following businesses while likely infectious:
REGINA
October 26
- Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
October 27
- Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Road, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sobey's, 4101 Rochdale Blvd., 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. AND 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
October 28
- Evolution Fitness, 358 McCarthy Blvd, 3:15 to 4:00 p.m.
- Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd, 1 to 8:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd, 8:30 am to 9:30 am
October 29
- Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Giant Tiger, 2735 Avonhurst Dr,. 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Halloween Spirit, 3015 Eat Quance Street, noon to 1:00 p.m.
- Halloween Alley, 2030 Prince of Wales Dr. Building H, 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Halloween Spirit, 3015 Eat Quance Street 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Marshalls, 2080 Prince of Wales Dr,. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Winners/Homesense, 2135 Prince of Wales Dr., 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Regina Transit: Route #3 Sherwood Estates/University from Wheatly Bay area (Centennial School) leaves at 4:05 p.m. and arrives at Elphinstone St & 1st Ave at 4:27 p.m.
- Regina Transit: Route #3 Sherwood Estates arrives at Cornwall Centre at 5:37 p.m. and arrives at the Wheatly Bay area (Centennial School) at 6:02 p.m.
October 30
- Broken Rack Billiards, 3806 Albert St., 12:15 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.
- Fresh-Co, 3859 Sherwood Dr., 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, #4 – 4420 Rochdale Blvd. 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
October 31
- Circle K, 1101 Kramer Blvd., 12:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.
- Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fire and Flower Cannabis Co., 680 E Victoria Ave., 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Ngoy Hoa Asian Foods LTD,1580 Albert St., 11:30 am to noon
- Real Canadian Superstore, 3806 Albert St #15D, 10 to 11 a.m.
- SaskBarber, 2719 Quance St., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Victoria Square Mall, 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sobeys, 4101 Rochdale Blvd, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sobeys Liquor Rochdale, 1060 Pasqua St. N, 3:40 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
- Sobeys Liquor Victoria Square, 2223 Victoria Ave E, 6 to 6:15 p.m.
- The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
November 1
- Safeway Cathedral, 2931 13th Ave, 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Leopold's Tavern, 2330 Albert St, 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. November 2
November 2
- Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Safeway Cathedral, 2931 13th Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
November 3
- Boston Pizza, 3795 Chuka Blvd. #10, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Co-op Grocery Store, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., 7:00p.m. to 7:30 pm.
- Leopold's Tavern, 2330 Albert St., 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- McDonald's, 1105 Kramer Blvd., 2:10 to 2:35 p.m.
November 4
- Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd, 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
SWIFT CURRENT
October 30
- Living Sky Casino, 1401 North Service Rd, 11:00 p.m. to midnight
- Original Joe's Restaurant, 935 Central Ave N, 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
WEYBURN
October 26
- Tom Zandee Sports Area, 327 Mergens Street, Weyburn, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
YELLOW GRASS
November 3
- Yellow Grass Memorial Rink, 101 Millet St., Yellow Grass, 7:40 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
BALGONIE
October 29 and October 30
- Licks, 101 Main St., 12:20 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.
INDIAN HEAD
October 31
- Petro Canada/Tim Hortons, 210B SK-56, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
LUMSDEN
October 29
- Jerky Boys Meats Ltd, 245 James St. N, Lumsden, 3:45 to 4 p.m.
The SHA is asking anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to self monitor for 14 days. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and call HealthLine 811.