REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to multiple COVID-19 exposures in several southern Saskatchewan communities, including Regina, Weyburn and Swift Current.

In a release, the SHA said a person or persons visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

REGINA

October 26

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

October 27

Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Road, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sobey's, 4101 Rochdale Blvd., 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. AND 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

October 28

Evolution Fitness, 358 McCarthy Blvd, 3:15 to 4:00 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd, 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd, 8:30 am to 9:30 am

October 29

Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Giant Tiger, 2735 Avonhurst Dr,. 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Halloween Spirit, 3015 Eat Quance Street, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Halloween Alley, 2030 Prince of Wales Dr. Building H, 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Halloween Spirit, 3015 Eat Quance Street 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Marshalls, 2080 Prince of Wales Dr,. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winners/Homesense, 2135 Prince of Wales Dr., 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Regina Transit: Route #3 Sherwood Estates/University from Wheatly Bay area (Centennial School) leaves at 4:05 p.m. and arrives at Elphinstone St & 1st Ave at 4:27 p.m.

Regina Transit: Route #3 Sherwood Estates arrives at Cornwall Centre at 5:37 p.m. and arrives at the Wheatly Bay area (Centennial School) at 6:02 p.m.

October 30

Broken Rack Billiards, 3806 Albert St., 12:15 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

Fresh-Co, 3859 Sherwood Dr., 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, #4 – 4420 Rochdale Blvd. 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 31

Circle K, 1101 Kramer Blvd., 12:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fire and Flower Cannabis Co., 680 E Victoria Ave., 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Ngoy Hoa Asian Foods LTD,1580 Albert St., 11:30 am to noon

Real Canadian Superstore, 3806 Albert St #15D, 10 to 11 a.m.

SaskBarber, 2719 Quance St., 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Victoria Square Mall, 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Sobeys, 4101 Rochdale Blvd, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sobeys Liquor Rochdale, 1060 Pasqua St. N, 3:40 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Sobeys Liquor Victoria Square, 2223 Victoria Ave E, 6 to 6:15 p.m.

The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

November 1

Safeway Cathedral, 2931 13th Ave, 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Leopold's Tavern, 2330 Albert St, 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. November 2

November 2

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway Cathedral, 2931 13th Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

November 3

Boston Pizza, 3795 Chuka Blvd. #10, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Store, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., 7:00p.m. to 7:30 pm.

Leopold's Tavern, 2330 Albert St., 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

McDonald's, 1105 Kramer Blvd., 2:10 to 2:35 p.m.

November 4

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd, 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

SWIFT CURRENT

October 30

Living Sky Casino, 1401 North Service Rd, 11:00 p.m. to midnight

Original Joe's Restaurant, 935 Central Ave N, 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

WEYBURN

October 26

Tom Zandee Sports Area, 327 Mergens Street, Weyburn, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

YELLOW GRASS

November 3

Yellow Grass Memorial Rink, 101 Millet St., Yellow Grass, 7:40 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

BALGONIE

October 29 and October 30

Licks, 101 Main St., 12:20 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

INDIAN HEAD

October 31

Petro Canada/Tim Hortons, 210B SK-56, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

LUMSDEN

Octo​ber 29

Jerky Boys​ ​​Meats Ltd, 245 James St. N, Lumsden, 3:45 to 4 p.m.

The SHA is asking anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to self monitor for 14 days. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and call HealthLine 811.