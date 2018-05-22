A power outage is impacting several neighbourhoods in south Regina.

SaskPower says the power is out in Albert Park, Harbour Landing, Parliament Place, Hillsdale, Lakeview and the surrounding area. Other reports say the power is out in the Cathedral neighbourhood as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Regina Airport told CTV News the power is out and it is currently using its backup generator. Flights are operating normally.

 

 

There is no word on what caused the outage, or how long it will be before power is restored.