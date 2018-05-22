

A power outage is impacting several neighbourhoods in south Regina.

SaskPower says the power is out in Albert Park, Harbour Landing, Parliament Place, Hillsdale, Lakeview and the surrounding area. Other reports say the power is out in the Cathedral neighbourhood as well.

This is a BIG power outage. #YQR — Justin Reves (@justinreves) May 22, 2018

Hey @SaskPower, any word on when Harbour Landing will get power back? #yqr — Trina (@TrinaLeigh77) May 22, 2018

Power out in the Cathedral area too - wish @SaskPower would answer their phone as I don't know if they are aware of not! #yqr — Jaycee Cee (@jaycee3923) May 22, 2018

The Regina Airport told CTV News the power is out and it is currently using its backup generator. Flights are operating normally.

5:47 PM: Outage: Affecting customers in the South end of Regina, Albert Park, Harbour Landing, Parliament Place, Hillsdale, Lakeview and area. Crews working at restoring power. NO ETR. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) May 22, 2018

There is no word on what caused the outage, or how long it will be before power is restored.