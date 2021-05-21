REGINA -- A “large volume” of power outages is affecting several communities throughout southeastern Saskatchewan due to damage from freezing rain, according to SaskPower.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, unplanned outages were present in Yorkton, Melville, Fort Qu’Appelle, Weyburn, Estevan and several other surrounding communities.

The SaskPower outage map shows power outages in southeastern Saskatchewan as of 12:30 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Red indicates an unplanned outage. (Source: SaskPower.com)

11:05 AM: Freezing rain has caused a large volume of outages affecting customers in the E & SE parts of the province. Crews have been dispatched and are assessing the damage, but currently there is no ETR for affected customers. Updates will be #skoutage 1/2 — SaskPower (@SaskPower) May 21, 2021

In an update on its website at 11:05 a.m., SaskPower said crews have been dispatched and are assessing damage, but no estimated time of repair is available.

“Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If you are aware of a line down or an emergent situation please stay clear of the line and call 310-2220,” SaskPower said.

Up-to-date information about power outages can be found on the SaskPower website.