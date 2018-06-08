Power restored in south central Regina
Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 12:38PM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 2:28PM CST
SaskPower confirmed a power outage in the Lakeview, Cathedral and Crescents areas Friday afternoon.
12:26 PM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in Lakeview, Cathedral, Crescents areas of Regina #skoutage— SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 8, 2018
Hey all, the power is out in our building so don’t come for a visit until it’s back on! This includes the IMAX and @skyecafebistro1. #yqr #skoutage— Sask Science Centre (@SkScienceCentre) June 8, 2018
SaskPower completed repairs and power has been restored to the area.
1:12 PM: Repairs have been completed and power restored in Lakeview, Cathedral, Crescents areas of Regina #skoutage— SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 8, 2018