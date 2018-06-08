

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





SaskPower confirmed a power outage in the Lakeview, Cathedral and Crescents areas Friday afternoon.

12:26 PM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in Lakeview, Cathedral, Crescents areas of Regina #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 8, 2018

Hey all, the power is out in our building so don’t come for a visit until it’s back on! This includes the IMAX and @skyecafebistro1. #yqr #skoutage — Sask Science Centre (@SkScienceCentre) June 8, 2018

SaskPower completed repairs and power has been restored to the area.