REGINA -- Students at Grenfell High School will be learning online until March 25.

According to a news release the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) was informed that two individuals at that school had tested positive.

“Given the significant number of students and staff impacted by these two cases, the school was closed effective March 15,” the Prairie Valley School Division said.

OTHER PVSD CASES

One person associated with Cupar School has tested positive and close contacts have been ordered to self-isolate, including several people at Robert Southey School where one class has moved to online learning.

One class at Indian Head Elementary School has moved to online learning following one positive case. Two classrooms at Montmartre School have also moved to online learning following a COVID-19 case.