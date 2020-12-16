YORKTON -- The Prairie Valley School Division hosted a virtual signing ceremony to officially enter into an Educational Services Agreement with Star Blanket Cree Nation.

The long-standing relationship was formalized in digital ink on Wednesday afternoon. While on a Zoom conference call, the signatories opened up the document simultaneously for everyone in the virtual space to witness.

“From this agreement we would like to see just that part of our ways and our Cree culture being more immense in our young people, immense in our people in terms of our Cree language and our language development. We need to work together to strengthen that," Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr said, in his opening remarks of the ceremony.

Chief Starr says this agreement brings all partners together to help students reach their full potential.

Signatories also included the director of the Prairie Division School Board, Luc Lerminiaux and representatives from the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council.

Children from the Nation attend Prairie Division schools in Balcarres and Fort Qu’Appelle.