Premier Moe taking shelter in Japan as typhoon hits amid trade mission
A man on a scooter watches as surging waves hit against the breakwater as Typhoon Hagibis approaches a port in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:02AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:05AM CST
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and a government delegation were forced to take shelter in Tokyo as Typhoon Hagibis passed over the capital.
“Members of the Government of Saskatchewan delegation in Tokyo are safely sheltering in place, and we are in consistent communication with the Canadian Embassy should the typhoon increase in risk or severity,” Moe said in a statement.
The typhoon, forecasted to be Japan’s worst in six decades, brought dangerously heavy rainfall to areas surrounding Tokyo.
The delegation is in Japan on a trade mission and had further meetings scheduled in South Korea.
“While I am currently in Tokyo with part of the Saskatchewan delegation to ensure scheduled commitments were maintained, part of the official delegation departed Japan early for South Korea in anticipation of the potential impacts of typhoon Hagibis on the trade mission travel schedule,” Moe said.