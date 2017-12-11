An iPad that was lost two years ago is back in the hands of Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

The Premier had given up hope of ever finding it, until it showed up for sale, and someone realized who it belonged to.

"I forgot to put stuff back in the truck, and noticed two hours later that I didn't have my iPad. And we pinged it, we did the iPad search and we could see it for a while where it was roughly here, but then we just couldn't find it,” Wall told CTV News.

The data was remotely wiped and it seemed the Premier wouldn’t get it back. Two years later, Remi Mike was leaving a convenience store when a homeless man offered to sell him a used iPad.

"He was down on his luck. He said that he got kicked out. He had all his clothes in his duffle bag and he's ripping everything out and he's got this iPad at the bottom,” Mike said.

When the man handed Mike the iPad, he flipped it over and noticed Brad Wall’s name engraved on the case. He quickly called his elected representative to find out that Wall did lose an iPad.

"And he says ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, he did lose it.’ Well this guy is asking a hundred bucks for it. Should I buy it?” said Mike.

"So I called Remi back and said get the iPad. And he goes, ‘well he wants some money’ and I said buy it,” said Mark Docherty, Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Just a day later, the iPad was returned to the Premier.

"My last day at the legislature. It's like the reverse of a country song at least when your dog comes back and your iPad comes back,” Wall said.