REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe was behind the wheel of a semi-truck to take a test drive on the Regina Bypass Monday morning.

The barricades are down. Dignitaries taking a test drive down the Bypass but note it won’t open to the public until tomorrow. #yqr #skpoli pic.twitter.com/lWxQml9ke8 — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) October 28, 2019

The multi-billion dollar project will open to the public on Tuesday evening. It's the largest highway infrastructure project in the province's history.

The bypass has 12 interchanges, 33 bridges and 60 kilometres of four-lane highway. Its goal is to divert Trans-Canada traffic away from the city.

"[A project] focused on ensuring that we can continue to move our export base products out of our province, in and around our capital city, and most certainly a project focused on the safety of our families that are also travelling in and around the Regina area," Moe said at the grand opening.

The Saskatchewan NDP says the project cost more than the Saskatchewan Party anticipated and says the province paid more than it needed to by hiring a French contracting company.

"We could have put people first by building this road with our workers and our companies," NDP Critic for the bypass Cathy Sproule said. "Instead, the Sask. Party has let people down yet again with their entitlement."

The bypass says there will be updates posted on its Twitter on Tuesday so drivers know when it will open to traffic.

With files from CTV News Regina's Wayne Mantyka and Cole Davenport