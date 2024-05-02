These are the 10 people to receive Saskatchewan’s highest honour this year
Ten people who have made positive impacts in their communities were recently announced as the next recipients to receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province’s highest honour.
"By generously giving of their time, talents and resources, they have significantly contributed to the betterment of our province," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said in a release from the province.
The 10 recipients for 2024 are: (bullet point list)
- Saskatoon Tribal Council’s Chief Mark Arcand. Since being elected, he has worked to reverse residential school effects by restoring cultural education.
- Brynn Boback-Lane, the president and CEO of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, a role she has held since 1999.
- Floyd Favel, an author and educator from Poundmaker Cree Nation.
- Dr. Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, a registered doctoral psychologist and professor and research chair in aging and health at the University of Regina.
- Renu Kapoor, a social worker in Regina who has helped the city fundraise for local and international charities.
- Curtis Kleisinger, a teacher and school administrator who helps to improve the lives of underprivileged children in Regina.
- Brad Wall, Saskatchewan’s former premier who now works as a Special Advisor in the Osler Calgary office.
- Retired Col. Malcolm Young, former Commanding Officer of the North Saskatchewan Regiment.
- Greg Yuel, President of the PIC Investment Group in Saskatoon and Olivia Yuel who have donated to several initiatives, including $1 million to the YWCA Saskatoon Hope Lives Here Campaign.
- Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories
The 10 individuals will be invested with the Order of Merit at a formal ceremony in Regina on June 19.
To date, 266 people have been invested with the Order, which was established in 1985 to celebrate achievements by Saskatchewan citizens in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Southern Alberta store broken into by burly black bear
Staff at a small southern Alberta office supply store were shocked to find someone had broken into the business last week, but they were even more confused when they discovered the culprit was a bear.
Triple murder or manslaughter? Sudbury jury deliberating fate of man responsible for fatal firebombing
After a lengthy series of instructions from Justice Dan Cornell, a Sudbury jury is deliberating whether to find a suspect guilty of three counts of manslaughter or three counts of murder.
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Absolutely necessary': Snow, rain easing concerns for Sask wildfire season, farmers
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Winnipeg
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Manitoba looking to crack down on sex trafficking in hotels
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
-
Jets enter off-season in disbelief, wanting more after early playoff exit
Disbelief seemed to be the overriding emotion among the Winnipeg Jets after their early exit from the NHL playoffs.
Edmonton
-
Man 'running around with an axe' smashed Edmonton courthouse glass panes: EPS
Several Edmonton Law Courts glass panes were smashed with an axe Wednesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
City crime rate drops 7.2% while violent crime severity rises 7.3%: annual police data
Overall, Edmonton's crime rate was down year over year in 2023 while the severity of crimes — both violent and in general — increased, according to statistics released today by police.
-
Alberta spending $20M on women's health research while advocates call for women's health strategy
Alberta's health minister says she's doubling the mandated funding for women's health in the province.
Calgary
-
There's a fee for that: 84-year-old Vancouver Island woman asks Air Canada for ice pack, AHS hands her a bill for $450
An 84-year-old Air Canada passenger was shocked when she got a $450 bill from Alberta Health Services (AHS) after asking an attendant at the check-in desk for an icepack.
-
Fuel tanker and pickup collide on Highway 2 near Okotoks, injuring 2
The southbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed near Okotoks after RCMP say a fuel tanker and pickup truck collided.
-
Fire crews battle blaze in southwest Calgary duplex
Fire crews are on scene battling a fire at a duplex in southwest Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
-
Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
Toronto
-
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
-
Auston Matthews to miss second straight playoff game with Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination
Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.
-
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Ottawa
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed during lunch-hour fight in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
Montreal
-
Counter-protesters face off with pro-Palestinian encampment group at McGill University
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Planets aligned for Quebec astrologer's lottery win
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
-
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver to consider loosening moratorium on gambling expansions
A long-standing freeze on the number of gambling tables and machines allowed in Vancouver could be relaxed on behalf of the Parq Casino and Hastings Racecourse.
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
-
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
-
B.C. man convicted of fentanyl trafficking after judge rejects claim drugs belonged to a friend
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
-
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
London
-
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
-
Witness testifies about being sexually assaulted by others as well as parents
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the children of a London family were sexually assaulted by other people besides their parents on different occasions.
-
Railway Museum housing plan 'off track': Neighbours
A petition opposing the sale of lands next to the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas is gaining 'traction.'
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shops in Kitchener and Cambridge raided – again
Police have once again raided magic mushroom dispensaries in Kitchener and Cambridge.
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
Northern Ontario
-
Triple murder or manslaughter? Sudbury jury deliberating fate of man responsible for fatal firebombing
After a lengthy series of instructions from Justice Dan Cornell, a Sudbury jury is deliberating whether to find a suspect guilty of three counts of manslaughter or three counts of murder.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Atlantic
-
Men in SUV approached children, offered candy: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
-
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO’s comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
N.B. plans to dissolve education council
The Province of New Brunswick will attempt to dissolve an education council over litigation fees.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.