These are the 10 people to receive Saskatchewan’s highest honour this year

Ten people who have made positive impacts in their communities were recently announced as the next recipients to receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province’s highest honour.

"By generously giving of their time, talents and resources, they have significantly contributed to the betterment of our province," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said in a release from the province.

The 10 recipients for 2024 are: (bullet point list)

Saskatoon Tribal Council’s Chief Mark Arcand. Since being elected, he has worked to reverse residential school effects by restoring cultural education.

Brynn Boback-Lane, the president and CEO of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, a role she has held since 1999.

Floyd Favel, an author and educator from Poundmaker Cree Nation.

Dr. Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, a registered doctoral psychologist and professor and research chair in aging and health at the University of Regina.

Renu Kapoor, a social worker in Regina who has helped the city fundraise for local and international charities.

Curtis Kleisinger, a teacher and school administrator who helps to improve the lives of underprivileged children in Regina.

Brad Wall, Saskatchewan’s former premier who now works as a Special Advisor in the Osler Calgary office.

Retired Col. Malcolm Young, former Commanding Officer of the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

Greg Yuel, President of the PIC Investment Group in Saskatoon and Olivia Yuel who have donated to several initiatives, including $1 million to the YWCA Saskatoon Hope Lives Here Campaign.

The 10 individuals will be invested with the Order of Merit at a formal ceremony in Regina on June 19.

To date, 266 people have been invested with the Order, which was established in 1985 to celebrate achievements by Saskatchewan citizens in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering.