REGINA -- A Regina resident has proposed a housing trust to help the “quality and affordability” of housing in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood. The housing trust model would be the first of its kind in Canada.

“The Regina Housing Trust model is a not for profit organization designed to provide affordable rental housing for low income families,” Jeremy Parnes explains in his proposal.

The proposal was presented to the Mayor’s Housing Commission on Thursday.

The program would acquire rental properties in North Central by taking on the mortgages when the landlord is in a deficit or mortgage holders are facing foreclosure. It would enter into a partnership with the mortgage holder, and the pair would agree to delay mortgage payments for a period of five years, or completely forgive the mortgage of properties obtained by the trust program. Then, using the savings from the mortgage relief and the money made from rental income, the trust would invest in the repair of the homes. The homes repaired by the trust would be used for low-income housing.

Parnes says he believes that there are many properties at risk of foreclosure in the area, and expects lenders to be open to this proposal.

This model has not been used in Canada, but successful examples can be seen in the United States and the U.K. where trusts have been utilized to improve stock and access to affordable housing.

The proposal has been reviewed by City Administration who says that the trust would help respond to longstanding issues in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood such as poor housing, vacant lots, population loss and falling home prices.