REGINA -- Marchers erected a tipi on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in defiance of government orders, to end a month-long suicide prevention walk.

The ‘Walking With Our Angels’ group arrived in Regina on Friday, as they made their way to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

Bag Pipers ushered marchers onto the grounds, marking the conclusion of a 600 kilometre trek raising awareness suicides in the north.

Organizer Tristen Durocher walked from La Ronge to Regina to protest the government’s refusal to pass a suicide prevention bill.

Tristen Durocher is walking to the Legislature from La Ronge to ask for more resources for suicide prevention. (Lisa Risom/CTV Saskatoon)

The 24-year-old, a Métis fiddle player, took notice of youth suicide after being asked to play at funerals across the northern part of the province.

The rally ended with marchers erecting a tipi in the park near the Legislative Building. The government responded by sending in a police officer to try to stop them.

The group had the support of several opposition MLAs who walked the final few kilometres of the route to the Legislative Building. NDP leader Ryan Meili was among those who helped carry the tipi poles.

Government officials and police have since left the scene for now. The marchers are maintaining their camp, awaiting the government’s next move.

Minister of Rural and Remote Health Warren Kaeding stated he would be available to meet with Durocher on Friday, during a Wednesday press conference.