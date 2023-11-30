'Proud of where I come from': Kindersley's Justen Close reminisces on NCAA hockey journey in final season
Justen Close, 25, who hails from Kindersley, Sask., is in his final season of NCAA hockey with the University of Minnesota.
“It’s pretty cool. I mean, It was a goal of mine. I didn’t really know a whole lot of what it would entail. But you know, looking back, growing up in Kindersley I had a lot of fond memories there and it gave me an awesome childhood and I hope kids are still doing the same thing and dreaming big,” said Close reflecting on his journey to college hockey.
The goaltender played junior hockey for his hometown team, the Kindersley Klippers, from 2016-19.
“It was awesome. When I started playing junior when I turned 18, there wasn’t really anywhere else I wanted to play. Always growing up watching the Klippers, it was something I wanted to be a part of. It was awesome to be able to play in front of my friends and family for three years and we steadily got better every year and I had a lot of fun,” shared Close.
However, Close said it was not until his 20 year old season that he realized he may have a shot to go south and play NCAA hockey.
“Some teams started calling. It was always a goal but not something that came into reality until my last year of junior. I was just trying to make the most of it and see what happens,” he shared.
“I remember they [Minnesota] gave my coach, Clayton Jardine, a call and I remember him being pretty excited about the phone call. To be honest, I was a little bit oblivious to everything that college hockey but I could tell from his excitement that it was the right place to be.”
“I remember that [phone call], it was just before the SJHL/MJHL showcase and they were going to come watch and thankfully that game he played he got a shutout. He came off the ice and I gave him a big hug like he won the Stanley Cup,” exclaimed Jardine.
However, his first few years playing for the Golden Gophers were a learning curve. Not only were his first couple of seasons affected by the pandemic, he also was now a rookie on a veteran team. In those first two years, he only played four games between the pipes. This was new territory for Close who had spent his minor hockey and junior years as a primary starter.
“That was definitely a different experience. It was a different two and half years for me. It was a lot of learning, a lot of patience, and a lot of making sure you’re getting everything out of practice. I was lucky to have some good goalie partners and good teammates who made it fun,” said Close.
“I understand the Division I process, I played it myself for four years and it’s even harder for one goalie there being one net but I was fully confident when he got that opportunity that he wasn’t going to give the net up,” shared Jardine on watching Close’s early days in Minnesota.
Ironically, the goalie he was backing up was the only other Canadian on the team at the time, Jack LaFontaine. But in his third year, LaFontaine signed a pro deal which meant Close would finally get his opportunity.
“I was kind of the next guy in line and coach gave me the call and I guess that was that and haven’t looked back,” he shared.
Close is now in his fifth and final year of eligibility. In his time at U of M, he has completed his undergraduate degree in Entrepreneurial Management and is currently working in a graduate program studying Sports Management.
But his time on the ice has seen its fair share of excitement and heartbreak including losing in the 2023 National Championship to Quinnipiac just 10 seconds into overtime.
“That was definitely difficult. You know, there’s not a lot to say about how it ended. It sucked,” he sighed. “But I think it’s been a motivator for some guys in the locker room this year to come back and make another good run at it.”
The loss does not take away from Close’s pride in being a kid from Saskatchewan who made it all the way to Division I hockey.
“Every day coming to the rink and trying to build something with this program has been an absolute privilege and joy for me every since I got here. I’m very proud of where I come from and very proud of my community and the people I know. There’s not a lot of us. I’m always happy when I come across Saskatchewan people wherever I’m at,” said Close proudly.
He also added that in his time down south, not only have there been very few Canadians around him, there have been even fewer from Saskatchewan along the way.
“Saskatchewan has had some good representation the last few years. Matthew Perkins (Balgonie), I remember playing Jimmy Lambert a few years ago on Michigan, I think he’s from Saskatoon,” he named a few quickly.
Laughing, he then added he did not want to forget anyone so he better stop there but added he has been happy to play against any Saskatchewan player in the NCAA.
“I’m just proud to sit back and watch him every single game and become the young man that he is. He’s the most humble, caring, hardworking guy that I’ve ever coached … It’s a guy that you want to hire if you’re starting a business and you know there’s the old joke too like who do you want to date your sister? He’s the guy, he could come join my family any day,” joked Jardine.
There are still plenty of regular season games left on the schedule for Close and right now, his team is ranked seventh in the nation for NCAA Division I hockey. Boston College sits in the number one spot with North Dakota and Denver rounding out the second and third.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship bracket will be announced on Sunday, March 24.
The Men’s Frozen Four will take place in St. Paul, MN. April 11-13, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
Israeli military confirms release of six Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says six Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The army said the Red Cross transferred the hostages to Egypt late Thursday. They arrived hours after two additional hostages were turned over to Israel separately.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
-
Adidas executive Dan Near to become next WHL commissioner
Dan Near was introduced as the Western Hockey League's next commissioner at a Calgary press conference Thursday in a move that takes the Markham, Ont., product from one side of the boardroom table to the other.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Toronto police thwart carjacking in Etobicoke
Toronto police say members of Ontario’s carjacking task force thwarted a vehicle robbery in Etobicoke on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating anti-Palestinian signs in Ottawa’s south-end
The Ottawa Police say they are aware of hateful posters seen in the south-east end of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
A busy street in Burnaby has been shut down after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. man charged with 11 offences involving children in 'historic' sex assault case: police
A B.C. man in his 60s is facing nearly a dozen charges after a months-long investigation into a "historic" sexual assault allegation involving children.
-
Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say
A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for sexually abusing children
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo man found but woman still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing Nanaimo man has been located and searchers are now focusing their efforts on finding a 21-year-old woman who disappeared along with him in the Mount Benson area, west of the city.
-
Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash
One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
SiRT seeks independent body to review alleged criminal misconduct in Glen Assoun case
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking for an independent oversight body to determine if police destroyed evidence used in the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun in 1999.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre at Queen's Park.
-
Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive
Check back each Thursday for a new video from our vault.