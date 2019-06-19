

Saskatchewan Crop Insurance has extended the deadline for seeding greenfeed crops from June 30 to July 15, to help farmers dealing with dry conditions.

Current dry conditions across the province are forcing producers to revisit how they are managing their forage and pastures,” Marit said. “That is why we are announcing a number of flexible options for producers today.”

This includes customers who have more endorsed greenfeed previously on their contract of insurance.

The deadline to enroll in the AgriStability program for 2019 has been extended to July 2.

Farm Stress Line is available 24/7 toll-free at 1-800-667-4442.