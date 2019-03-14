

CTV Regina





The province is shutting down walk-in service at 19 Environment Ministry field offices across Saskatchewan.

Service will be ending at offices in Assiniboia, Big River, Buffalo Narrows, Estevan, Humboldt, Île-à-la-Crosse, Kindersley, Leader, Lloydminster, Maple Creek, Moose Jaw, Outlook, Pinehouse, Preeceville, Shaunavon, Southend, Spiritwood, Wadena and Weyburn. The service will shut down between April 1 and Oct. 1. According to the province, most will shut down their service on May 14.

The province says the change will impact 16 part-time and three full-time staff. Ten of the impacted offices are only open twice a week.

Anyone who used to use the walk-in service is encouraged to try electronic self-serve options like the online Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence system or private licence vendors. The ministry will also still have 13 offices with walk-in service.

Conservation officers will still be working at the offices in those 19 communities, the province says.

Hunting and angling licences can be purchased through private vendors, by phone or online.