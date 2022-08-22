Province demanding answers from feds on allegations of trespassing on private property

Saskatchewan Minister, Jeremy Cockrill, is calling on Steve Guilbeault, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to address what he and his constituents are calling trespassing onto private property.

Recently, Cockrill, who is the provincial minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, claims the provincial government received reports of federal government vehicles in Pense, Mossbank and Pilot Butte on private property without landowner consent.

In a letter to the minister, Cockrill states in part,

“When approached by producers, these employees indicated that they were testing water sources for pesticide/nitrate levels. The lands and water body, a producer’s dugout, are both privately owned. Government of Canada representatives did not request permission to enter from the landowner, nor did they seek to perform testing or advise landowners of any other purpose..”

<br />

Cockrill wants the federal government to address why federal employees are testing general water quality when that falls under provincial jurisdiction and why they are trespassing onto private property.

Both he and Premier Scott Moe are demanding that the federal government give the Saskatchewan producers an explanation, and ask why there is no communication on the matter.

They also ask that any further entry onto private lands by federal employees be terminated immediately.

