The provincial government has expanded its Take Home Naloxone program to give free naloxone kits to people who may witness an overdose.

The program includes friends and family members of people who might be at risk of an overdose.

“We believe that even one opioid related death is too many,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release. “Making Take Home Naloxone kits available free of charge to anyone who may need them has the potential to save lives.”

In the past year, the program has given naloxone to many areas of the province. The program is currently available in 15 communities, including Saskatoon, Regina, North Battleford, Kamsack, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Estevan, Kindersley, Buffalo Narrows, Swift Current, Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale.

Naloxone kits, education and training are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Almost 600 kits have been handed out to people through the program. More than 1,900 people have received training with naloxone.

Anyone who wants to receive training and a naloxone kit can contact the program.

There are also 84 pharmacies in 29 communities across Saskatchewan where kits are available for purchase. Naloxone kits can be purchased without a prescription.

The Ministry of Health and the health authority working with community-based organizations to make sure they are included in the program’s expansion. Naloxone nasal spray may also be included in the expansion.

