The federal and provincial governments have come together for a new agreement on affordable housing.

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale and Provincial Minster of Social Services Paul Merriman signed the agreement Thursday at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

The ten year agreement will provide funding to help Canadians in need to find an affordable place to live, as well as provide $450 million to renew and expand community housing.

The new program, which is part of the rework of the National Housing Strategy, takes effect immediately.