Province honours Sask.'s Olympic and Paralympic teams
The provincial government took time on Friday to honour Saskatchewan’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches, and mission staff.
An event at the Legislative building thanked the 38 people with ties to our province who were in Paris for the Summer Games.
There were 15 athletes competing in the Olympic Games and 10 in the Paralympic Games.
The athletes came home with five medals, one silver and four bronze.
Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross congratulated the group for their contributions and said they are exemplary role models for the province.
Artistic swimmer Kenzie Priddell joined the Regina synchronized swimming club at age 10 and just kept on believing in herself.
“It's really such an incredible feeling, it's something I've been dreaming about my entire life. When we got to Paris, I remember stepping on that stage and seeing the crowd, and just feeling so proud to be there. So supported by my family and all the fans," she said.
During the past 50 years, more than 200 Olympic and Paralympic athletes with ties to Saskatchewan have received funding from Sask. Lotteries to support their Olympic dreams.
