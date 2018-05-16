

The Canadian Press





A requirement that take-home naloxone kits be provided only by pharmacists is being lifted in Saskatchewan in an effort to reduce overdose deaths.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the move will allow community-based organizations to play a key role in getting the kits into the hands of people at risk.

The administrative bylaw change by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals follows similar moves in Alberta and British Columbia.

Reiter says the province wants to ensure that naloxone -- which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose -- is available where and when it's needed without barriers