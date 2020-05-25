REGINA -- The province’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing is renewing funding for two Regina centres for the reintegration of offenders into the community.

The Elizabeth Fry Society will receive $85,000 and Oxford House Society of Regina will receive $60,000.

“The Elizabeth Fry Society and Oxford House Society provide critical programming and support to offenders,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said. “Thanks to the work of these organizations, individuals are in a much better position to succeed after completing their sentence, resulting in safer communities.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society assists female offenders in accessing safe, affordable housing as well as mental health and addiction supports.

“This renewal enables us to build upon the momentum this program has gained, and most importantly, it allows us to continue to assist women as they transition back into the community and address any barriers to reintegration they may be facing,” ,” Elizabeth Fry Society Executive Director Sandra Stack said.

Oxford House Society of Regina provides resources to clients of the ministry who have completed an addictions program.

“This funding agreement provides the basis of stability for Corrections, Oxford House and our community by providing safe, affordable housing and support so individuals have the opportunity to resume a healthy, productive lifestyle,” Oxford House Society of Regina Executive Director Blair Pope said.