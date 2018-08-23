

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Health Authority is shutting down the Grenfell Pioneer Nursing Home due to mould.

In August of 2016, eight beds were closed due to structural concerns. Now, the 24 remaining beds will be closed due to mould concerns throughout the facility.

The health authority said it will find accommodations for the residents currently in the home’s care.

It's unknown when residents may be able to move back to the nursing home.