Provincial memorial to be held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Details regarding the provincial memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Saskatchewan were released by the Lieutenant Governor’s office on Wednesday.

The official provincial memorial service for the late monarch is set to be held on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral at 1861 McIntyre St. in Regina. The service will be open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first come, first served basis according to a news release. If demand exceeds available seating, additional seats will be provided in the adjoining parish hall.

The release noted that masks are optional but welcomed.

Proceedings will be led by The Very Reverend Mile Sinclair, Dean of the Cathedral and Bishop Helen Kennedy.

Music is set to be provided by the St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir along with organist David McIntyre and music director Dorianna Holowachuk.

A livestream of the service can be found on St. Paul’s Facebook page.

In recognition of Queen Elizabeth II, the City of Regina is designating Sept. 19 as a day in tribute and commemoration of the late monarch.

“Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch that many of us have ever known and her deep affection for Canada, Saskatchewan and Regina was well known,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in a news release.

“The City of Regina was honoured to have hosted Her Majesty on six occasions, the last time being in 2005 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Saskatchewan becoming a province.”

The City of Regina, along with the Government of Saskatchewan, have chosen not to designate Sept. 19 as a statutory holiday.

All programs and services will continue to operate as scheduled.