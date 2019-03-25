

CTV Regina





A pruning ban on elm trees in the province starts on April 1.

The ban will last until Aug. 31.

The province says the ban is scheduled annually when the elm bark beetles that spread Dutch elm disease (DED) are most active. Fresh pruning cuts attract the insects and increase infection risk.

According to the province, pruning trees outside of the ban window helps the trees resist all types of infection. Removing dead and dying elm wood takes away breeding grounds for the beetles. DED-infectd wood should be disposed of quickly year round.

Trees showing signs of DED, including yellow leaves in the top branches, should be reported to local municipalities.

The province says it is also illegal to use, transport, store or sell elm firewood, since infected wood could spread the disease.