iHeartRadio Canada has rebranded 13 stations as ‘Pure Country’.

‘Pure Country’ is Canada’s first national country music radio station, and includes the rebranding of Regina’s Big Dog 92.7.

“With Pure Country, our country stations can benefit from the scale of a national brand while maintaining a local focus,” said Rob Farina, Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHeartRadio. “We look forward to bringing Pure Country energy to local communities across Canada.”

Pure Country features local morning and drive home shows, with iHeartRadio Canada Host Shannon Ella hosting a midday show on weekdays.