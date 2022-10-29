Queen City host to another millionaire after Regina man wins big: Sask. Lotteries

A Regina man won big after nabbing one of the Lotto Max prizes offered in the Oct. 14 draw.

Walter Rokosh picked up his win by exactly matching his seven winning numbers according to Sask. Lotteries.

Rokosh said he could barely believe what had happened.

"My head was spinning," he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

"I had to look at all the zeroes."

According to Rokosh, his wife didn’t believe him when he told her about the big win.

“I told her ‘Oh my god, I think we won $1 million!’" he said in the release.

He added with a laugh that his wife stared at him in disbelief and said she would “believe it when she saw it.”

Rokosh said the win came at the perfect time, as he and his wife are close to retiring.

"It'll be nice to retire and not have to worry,” he explained in the release.

“We'll pay off our little debt. I might get a new truck and we might travel a little, but nothing extravagant.”

Rokosh bought his ticket at the Northgate Esso at 505 Albert St. N several days before the draw.