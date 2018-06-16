

CTV Regina





The Queen City Pride Parade took to the streets of Regina on Saturday afternoon.

The city was bursting with colour as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

It was the biggest parade yet according to Brita Lind, who has participated in seven consecutive pride days, "I just saw the length of it, I saw the number of people, I’ve never seen that many people line the streets. That was the most I have ever seen in all the years of the pride parade so I think it just amazing how Regina has celebrated and embraced it,” said Lind.

As someone who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, Lind says that the parade is about more than just accepting yourself.

"I am part of a family that came from same sex couple and so we have three kids and we always want our kids to celebrate our family and celebrate who they are and their friends or anyone from every gender diversity," said Lind.

There was no age limit at the parade as people young and old came together for the celebration. Edward Janis came to show support for the LGBTQ community, and celebrate his 68th birthday.

"Today is my 68th birthday so I decided to come out to celebrate my birthday and to support my family and friends of the LGBTQ persuasion so that's the reason I am here,” said Janis.

And no matter the reason, love was spread by all who attended this year's pride parade.

"It’s important to support everybody not just that group. We are all just one big family in this world,” said Janis.

"I hope that everybody gains respect for everyone else and the experience that they've had and the community that they are in. And just has a fabulous time and is proud of who they are and the community that they are a part of,” said Sister Visa Dekline, another parade participant.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi