Rain, cool temperatures expected this week

Below seasonal temperatures and rain are expected for Regina for most of the work week.

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the Queen City, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Monday morning forecast.

Daytime high temperatures are also expected to be single digits, significantly below normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will also creep close to the freezing mark later in the week which could change rain to snow during overnight hours.

The normal daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 15 C.

